OnePlus India is all geared up for the launch of the highly awaited OnePlus 8T in the country. The Chinese smartphone maker will also be launching the OnePlus Nord Special edition alongside the new generation OnePlus flagship device. According to the recent reports, the company will be introducing a new Sandstone Gray colour variant of the OnePlus Nord in the next couple of days. We also know that the phone maker will also be introducing afford version of the OnePlus Buds wireless during the event. Going by the recent teasers, the OnePlus Nord will receive a classic 'OnePlus update' during the launch event. OnePlus Nord N10 5G & Nord N100 to Be Launched on October 26, 2020: Report.

This piece of information was hinted by the Instagram handle of OnePlus Nord, which has confirmed a new colour variant is ready to be launched. Similarly, Amazon India also hinted the same through its e-commerce website by mentioning 'stay tuned for a new reveal #ComingSoon'.

If you stare at something long enough you’ll stumble upon a new perspective. Or finish. #OnePlusNord See what we mean October 14 - https://t.co/tKWwNuN8Hv pic.twitter.com/O30PQ1MZIO — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 12, 2020

The phone maker is referring to it as a special edition of the Nord, which is likely to be seen in a sandstone finish. This could be similar to charcoal gray colour option and might retain the same finish seen on the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition. Apart from the new colour, the phone is expected to remain identical to the regular model. If the market reports are to be believed, the OnePlus Nord special edition is expected to be offered on the top-of-the-line 256GB model.

The phone maker has been teasing the forthcoming OnePlus 8T handset on its official social media handles for quite some time now. The phone will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display with a punch-hole design positioned on the left side at the top. Under the hood, there will be an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 866 chipset that will be mated up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will also get a bigger 4500 mAh battery with 65W Warp Charge. OnePlus has already teased the 8T in an Aquamarine Green colour.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2020 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).