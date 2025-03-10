New Delhi, March 10: The POCO F7 Pro launch is anticipated in select global markets soon. Key features of the smartphone have reportedly been spotted in Android monitoring database. Leaks indicate that the POCO F7 Pro will come with advanced specifications and features to enhance its user experience. The POCO F7 series is anticipated to feature three models, which may include the POCO F7, POCO F7 Pro, and POCO F7 Ultra.

The POCO F7 Ultra is also anticipated to be released globally. However, it appears that the Pro and Ultra models from the POCO F7 series may not be available in India. Reports suggest that India might not be included in the launch plans, with only the standard POCO F7 is expected to make its debut in the country. iQOO Neo 10R Camera Features Revealed Ahead of Launch on March 11 in India; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

POCO F7 Pro, POCO F7 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per multiple reports, the POCO F7 Pro is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with an Adreno 750 GPU for high performance. The smartphone is anticipated to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display, which may offer a resolution of 1,440 x 3,200 pixels. Additionally, the display is expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate. The POCO F7 Pro is also likely to run on HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15.

The POCO F7 Pro is expected to come with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and is anticipated to feature UFS 4.0 storage, with options of up to 1TB. The smartphone will likely come with a 5,830mAh battery, which is expected to support 90W wired fast charging capability. Additionally, the POCO F7 Pro is likely to include a fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking, NFC connectivity, and dual SIM support. Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra Price, Specifications and Features: All You Need To Know About Xiaomi 15 Series Launching Tomorrow.

As per reports, the POCO F7 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.67-inch display. The smartphone is anticipated to support a 120Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Additionally, the POCO F7 Ultra is likely to be equipped with a 5,300mAh battery with 120W fast charging support

