Poco M4 5G smartphone has been launched today in the Indian market. The handset comes with a Hypnotic Swirl Design back panel. It will go on sale on May 5, 2022, via Flipkart. Customers purchasing the device will get a Rs 2,000 instant discount via SBI card transactions. Buyers will also get Google Nest hub 2nd gen at just Rs 4,999 and more. Poco M4 5G India Launch Today at 12 PM IST; Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Poco M4 5G gets a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It comes powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Did you think we’ll keep the most exciting aspect of the #KillerLooksOPPerformer a secret? Definitely not! The #POCOM45G is going to be available to all at a price of ₹10,999/-*. We mean it when we say "5G For Everyone" *T&C apply pic.twitter.com/i2Ib92eOgo — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) April 29, 2022

For clicking photographs, the device gets a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP portrait shooter. Upfront, there is an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Poco M4 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi and 5G. Coming to the pricing, Poco M4 5G is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

