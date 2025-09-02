PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Chapter 28 update is coming soon. PUBG Mobile shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 2, 2025, and announced that the new update will be released on September 5. The post revealed that players can look forward to the all-new 1v1 Duel Mode, which will allow users to challenge friends in a fun and competitive way. PUBG Mobile added, “Also stay tuned for exciting weekend surprises coming your way." PUBG Maker Krafton Plans Major Expansion in India With USD 50 Million Annual Investment, Says Report.

PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Chapter 28 Update

Metro Royale Chapter 28 Update: Coming September 5th! Get ready to step into the all-new 1v1 Duel Mode for a fun duel with your friends! Also stay tuned for exciting weekend surprises coming your way! 👀https://t.co/USBgla62iP#MetroRoyale #MetroRoyaleCH28 #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/jQbBGuan4A — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 2, 2025

