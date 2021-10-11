October 7, 2021: Streaming Plug, a Quebec-based social media and video streaming platform, has provided a superior alternative to the content-sharing platform OnlyFans. Many recognized platforms such as OnlyFans take a significant percentage of a creator’s profits. Streaming Plug has provided a space for creators to monetize their work without losing any of their earnings. With Streaming Plug, creators can keep every cent of their profits without being taken advantage of by simply paying a small monthly subscription fee. The Quebec-based company has managed to create a space that focuses on transparency, equity, and maximum exposure by allowing creators to maximize their profits.

On Streaming Plug, content creators have access to a free social media platform that allows video streaming, live streaming, vlogging, and broadcasting. Users can upgrade their creator accounts for a small monthly fee in order to monetize their content without having to pay fees or have percentages of their profits and tips deducted. The subscription also allows users to gain access to advanced features and longer streaming times.

“In a world where big tech and social media platforms are bleeding content creators dry, Streaming Plug wants to ensure that our subscribers and content creators are able to receive the earnings that they deserve,” stated a representative of Streaming Plug. “We started this company because we have grown tired of seeing just how many content creators are taken advantage of by unfair social media platforms and greedy video streaming platforms. On Streaming Plug, we allow creators to keep 100% of the money they earn.”

Streaming Plug is making it easier than ever for content creators to monetize their creations. The platform allows all types of creators, including but not limited to: fitness teachers, musicians, travel vloggers, commercial brands, athletes, and entertainers. Creators can share exclusive videos and live streams to their subscribers without having to deal with the hassle of platform fees and deductions. There is no limit to the number of subscribers a creator can receive, and all creators can accept tips, regardless of whether or not they have a paid monthly subscription.

The Quebec-based social media platform is giving content platforms such as OnlyFans a run for their money. By offering a space that focuses on benefitting creators rather than taking advantage of them, Streaming Plug is succeeding at supporting content creators in their online endeavors. Unlike other streaming platforms, Streaming Plug allows creators to maximize their profits by giving them the opportunity to avoid having a percentage deducted from their earnings.

Streaming Plug is now available for streamers and viewers. The paywall subscription social media platform currently offers four monthly subscriptions: one free subscription and three premium paid subscription options. Content creators receive money directly from fans through monthly subscription fees, tips, and pay-per-view content. Customer service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for both streamers and viewers.