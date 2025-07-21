Cupertino, July 21: Apple M5 iPad Pro is expected to launch in 2026 with major updates compared to the other models. The upcoming Apple tablet will reportedly come with two front-facing cameras to offer a better experience to the users, no matter what angle they use the device. Ahead of the Apple M5 iPad Pro launch next year, the tech giant is anticipated to launch its next-gen iPad Pro in late 2025.

According to reports, Apple will add a second front-facing camera after it faced criticism with the M4 iPad Pro. In this model, the company placed the camera on the landscape edge, which the users found useless while taking portraits. However, with the introduction of this new camera, Apple will address this problem and help users take portraits without any issues. iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Prices, Specifications and Features Leaked; Check Details of Upcoming Apple iPhone 17 Series.

Apple M5 iPad Pro Camera Placements

Reports indicated that the Apple M5 iPad Pro will likely have one camera on the landscape side, just like last year's previous model. This could help the users. The second camera will be placed on the portrait side, allowing users to use it while holding it vertically. This new change will likely help the users switch between the cameras using the iPad Pro as a tablet and a laptop. The Apple M5 iPad Pro may likely include the following regarding the expected specifications and features. Ai+ Pulse, Ai+ Nova 5G Flash Sale To Begin Soon in India; Check Price and Other Details.

Apple's new tablet will likely offer the exact specifications and features as the Apple M4 iPad Pro. Reports said it may include the 11-inch and 13-inch OLED ProMotion displays offering a 10-120Hz refresh rate. Apple may offer a USB-C port with Thunderbolt support, according to reports, and also offer up to 2TB of internal storage. On the front, it will have two cameras, but on the rear, it will have the same setup as the predecessor. Apple M5 iPad Pro is expected to have a 12MP camera with LiDAR sensor and LED Flash. It will include the M5 chipset and ship with iPadOS 26.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2025 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).