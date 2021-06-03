Realme, the Chinese tech giant is all set to host its 5G summit today globally. During the event, industry specialists from Counterpoint Research, Qualcomm India, GSMA Intelligence and Realme will discuss the growth path of 5G. Realme India, Europe CEO Madhav Sheth and Realme Brand Director Johnny Chen will address the viewers about the company's contribution towards 5G. In addition to this, Sheth could also announce the company's upcoming product line. The virtual summit will commence at 10 am GMT (2:30 pm IST) via Realme's Global YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Realme GT 5G Smartphone Teased on the Official India Website; Check Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

During the event, several experts will discuss and share insights on the future of 5G and its adoption, accessibility in India. In addition to this, Realme is also expected to launch its Realme GT 5G smartphone during the event. The handset made its debut in the Chinese market this March and set to launch today in the European market. As per a report, Realme GT 5G could be launched in India on June 10, 2021.

Just 1 Day to go! So gear up to explore this new era of technology and find out about the efforts being made to make 5G accessible to all. Join us at 2:30PM IST tomorrow for the 5G Global Summit.#LeaderOf5G #LeapTo5G https://t.co/Nu8XIRVOuu pic.twitter.com/yyqG9m8Xir — Madhav Max 5G (@MadhavSheth1) June 2, 2021

Realme GT 5G's several specifications & European pricing were leaked online. As per a report, Realme GT 5G will be offered with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone will come in Blue Glass and Yellow shades. Coming to the pricing, the device is likely to be priced at EUR 400 (approximately Rs 35,700) for the 8GB + 128GB model whereas the 12GB + 256Gb variant could cost EUR 450 (approximately Rs 40,200).

