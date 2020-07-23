Realme, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will be officially unveiling the Realme 6i smartphone in the country tomorrow. The smartphone already had been listed on Flipkart ahead of the launch confirming several specifications and features of the phone prior to the launch. Moreover, Madhav Sheth, CEO - Realme India also confirmed the launch of the smartphone on social media. He officially teased the smartphone on Twitter. He also mentioned through the post that Realme 6 is performing really well in the Indian market. Realme C11 Smartphone With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India at Rs 7,499.

As the smartphone is listed on Flipkart, it will be retailed online exclusively via e-retailer. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm IST. The main underlines of the Realme 6i smartphone will be a punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Helio G90T gaming processor, 30W flash charge, 4300 mAh battery, and more.

Realme 6i India Launch (Photo Credits: Realme India)

According to the latest market reports, it is speculated that the Realme 6s smartphone that made its European debut earlier this year will be launched in India as Realme 6i. However, the main difference between the devices is that the latter will get a 48MP primary sensor.

1 more day until you get to see the power of #realme6i! Head to our official channels tomorrow at 12:30 PM to watch the launch livestream: https://t.co/0J7Qiuq794 pic.twitter.com/CmhkXOeyy9 — realme (@realmemobiles) July 23, 2020

Coming to the specifications, the smartphone will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display will also offer 90.5 percent screen to body ratio. The handset will be offered in two exciting shades - Eclipse Black & Lunar White. It will run on the latest Android 10-based Realme UI.

Realme 6i Battery (Photo Credits: Realme India Twitter)

For photos, the company will be employing a quad-camera setup at the rear. The main sensor will be a 48MP primary camera that will be assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The other two sensors will be 2 MP depth and macro sensors. At the front, there will be a 16MP snapper for video calls and selfies. The phone will be backed by a 4,300 mAh battery along with 30W flash charge technology.

