Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Realme C15 mobile phone in Indonesia. The handset is available for sale in the country. As of now, there is no information on the global availability of Realme C15. Key highlights of the smartphone are MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a 13MP quad rear camera setup, a 6,000mAh battery & much more.

Realme C15 features a 6.5-inch mini-drop Corning Gorilla Glass LCD multi-touch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The handset sports a quad rear camera module flaunting a 13MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP retro lens and a 2MP B&W lens.

Realme C15 (Photo Credits: Realme Indonesia)

For selfies & video calls, there is an 8MP AI front snapper. Fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W quick charging facility, the mobile phone comes powered by MediaTek Helio G35 gaming processor, GE8320 GPU.

realme C15 hadir dengan harga Rp 1.899.000 (3GB+64GB) dan Rp. 2.099.000 (4GB+64GB) di Hate-to-Wait Sale hari ini 18:00 WIB dan Flash Sale 29 July 2020 jam 10:00 WIB di https://t.co/SfwQBldHOq @LazadaID dan @akulakuID #6000mAhPowerNonstop #FavoritnyaAnakMuda #DareToLeap pic.twitter.com/czPv5rg1eo — realme Indonesia (@realmeindonesia) July 28, 2020

The device runs on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system & is available in three variants - 3GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage & 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. The budget device is listed on the official Realme Indonesia website with two shades - Marine Blue & Seagull Silver. Additionally, the smartphone comes with Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Glonass, a 3.5mm audio jack, a rear fingerprint scanner & a Micro-USB port for charging.

Realme C15 (Photo Credits: Realme Indonesia)

Realme C15 is priced at IDR 1,899,000 (approximately Rs 9,720) for 3GB & 64GB whereas 4GB & 64GB, 4GB & 128GB models cost IDR 2,099,000 (approxiamtely Rs 10,740) & IDR 2,499,000 (approximately Rs 12,790) respectively.

