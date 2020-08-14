Realme Narzo 10 Series smartphones were launched in India this May. Today, the Realme Narzo 10A handset will go on flash sale. The sale will begin at 12 noon through Flipkart & official Realme India website. The device will be offered with Rs 1,000 discount, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options. Realme Narzo 10A Now Available for Online Sale in India on Flipkart & Realme.com.

Realme Narzo 10A sports a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. For photography, the device flaunts a triple rear camera system featuring a 12MP primary camera, a 2MP secondary lens & a 2MP macro camera. Upfront, there is a 5MP shooter for selfies & video calls.

Realme Narzo 10A (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM & up to 64GB of internal storage. The device comes packed with a massive 5,000mAh battery with standard as well as reverse charging support. The handset will be offered in so blue & so white shades.

Realme Narzo 10A Smartphone (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Additionally, the smartphone comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, a micro USB port & a rear fingerprint scanner. Realme Narzo is priced at Rs 8,999 for 3GB & 32GB whereas the 4GB & 64GB model costs Rs 9,999.

