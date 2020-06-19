Realme Narzo 10A Now Available for Online Sale in India on Flipkart & Realme.com

Realme Narzo 10A officially goes on sale in India through Flipkart & Realme.com. The company had launched the Realme Narzo 10 Series last month. The handset is offered with 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, Rs 30 discount on the first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card & extra 5 percent off with Axis bank buzz credit card & no cost-EMI options. Realme Narzo 10A to Go on Sale Today in India at 12 Noon via Flipkart & Realme.com.

The Realme Narzo 10A flaunts a triple rear camera setup featuring a 12MP primary shooter, a 2MP portrait lens & a 2MP macro lens. For clicking selfies & attending video calls, there is a 5MP snapper with AI beauty mode. The Realme Narzo 10A sports a 6.5-inch mini-drop fullscreen LCD multi-touch HD display with a resolution of 1600x720 Pixels. The smartphone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W power charging & reverse charging support.

In addition to this, the mobile phone also comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS & Micro-USB port. Powered by MediaTek Helio G70 processor, the mobile phone runs on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system paired with 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage. Launched in so blue & so white colours, the Realme Narzo 10A costs Rs 8,499 for 3GB & 32GB configuration.

