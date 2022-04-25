Realme India has officially launched the Narzo 50A Prime smartphone today in India. The handset is the fourth device launched under the Narzo 50 Series. The Realme Narzo 50 Series now comprises Narzo 50, Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i models. Realme Narzo 50A Prime will be available for purchase on April 28, at 12 noon via Flipkart and realme.com. Realme GT 2 With Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched in India; Prices, Availability, Features & Specifications.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime features a 6.6-inch FHD+ waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels. The handset is powered by an Unisoc T612 chipset with Mali-G57 GPU, 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime (Photo Credits: Realme)

Incoming, the all new #realmenarzo50APrime! Featuring a high-level FHD+ Fullscreen for a pure, untroubled gaming experience. #MassivePowerMightyPerformance Starting from ₹11,499* First sale at 12PM, 28th April. Know more: https://t.co/4rVtBKDgtl *T&C Apply pic.twitter.com/ffRZRxp5Yc — realme (@realmeIndia) April 25, 2022

For optics, the device gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens, a macro shooter and a B&W lens. Upfront, there is an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C for charging, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone runs on Android 11 based Realme UI R Edition. Coming to the pricing, Realme Narzo 50A Prime is priced at Rs 11,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model, whereas the 4GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 12,499.

