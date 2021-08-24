Redmi 10 Prime smartphone is confirmed to be launched in India on September 3, 2021. Redmi teased the handset on its official Twitter India account revealing the launch date of the same. The company has also set up a dedicated microsite on its website which reveals its several key specifications. As per the microsite, Redmi 10 Prime will come with a punch-hole display, an all-new MediaTek Helio processor and an adaptive refresh rate. Reports suggest that the phone will be a rebadged version of the Redmi 10 device that was recently launched in the global market. Redmi 10 Smartphone With Helio G88 Chipset & 50MP Camera Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Redmi 10 Prime (Photo Credits: Redmi)

Redmi 10 Prime is expected to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ adaptive sync display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is likely to come powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

* Dekhoo woh aagayaa!!* 😍 Naam to suna hi hoga?! 😉 #Redmi10Prime our #AllRoundSuperstar!! Ye toh abhi sirf trailer hai! This superstar is all set to deliver blockbuster performance. 🔫 Arriving at a screen near you on 3.09.21, 12 Noon. Catch more - https://t.co/lQoPessj3g pic.twitter.com/TnDoWCB3zD — Redmi India - #Redmi10Prime | All-round Superstar (@RedmiIndia) August 24, 2021

For photography, the handset is said to flaunt a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The other two sensors are currently unknown. At the front, there could be an 8MP selfie snapper.

Redmi 10 Prime (Photo Credits: Redmi)

The device is expected to come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and 9W reverse wired charging. Coming to the pricing, Redmi 10 is likely to be priced at Rs 13,300 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs 14,800 for the 4GB + 128GB model. The top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage could be available at Rs 16,600.

