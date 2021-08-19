Xiaomi sub-brand, Redmi on Wednesday launched Redmi 10 smartphone in Malaysia post numerous teasers in the past week. The key highlights of the smartphone are a 50MP quad rear camera, 90Hz FHD+ display, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, 5000mAh battery and more. The handset comes in three variants - 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB. The company is yet to announce the availability details of the Redmi 10. There's no word on when and if this handset will hit the Indian shores. Redmi 10 To Come With MediaTek Helio G88 SoC & 90Hz Refresh Rate: Report.

As for prices, the Redmi 10 gets a starting price of $179 (around Rs 13,300) for the base 4GB + 64GB variant while the 4GB + 128GB model costs $199 (around Rs 14,800). The top-spec 6GB + 128GB version has been launched at $219 (roughly Rs. 16,300). It will come in three colours - Carbon Grey, Pebble White, and Sea Blue.

Coming to specifications, the Redmi 10 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it gets a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset clubbed with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of built-in storage. It boots MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 on the top.

For optics, the smartphone is equipped with a quad rear camera setup. The module comprises a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP sensors for macro and depth. It gets an 8MP shooter up front for selfies and video calls.

Redmi 10 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

The smartphone packs a massive 5,000mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging. It will be shipped with a 22.5W fast charger inside the box. For security, it gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2021 01:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).