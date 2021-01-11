Xiaomi owned Redmi officially launched Redmi 9T and Redmi Note 9T in the global market. Redmi 9T is slightly a re-branded version of Redmi Note 9 4G whereas the Redmi Note 9T is slightly a tweaked version of Redmi Note 9 5G. Both smartphones are available for sale in Europe. Redmi Note 9T is priced at EUR 229 (approximately Rs 20,500) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage whereas the 4GB & 128GB costs EUR 269 (approximately Rs 24,100). Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Reportedly Gets BIS Approval, Likely To Be Launched in India Soon.

On the other hand, Redmi 9T gets a price tag of EUR 159 (approximately Rs 14,300) for 4GB + 64GB whereas the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants are priced at EUR 189 (approximately Rs 17,000) and EUR 199 (approximately Rs 17,900) respectively. As an introductory offer, the company is offering the Redmi Note 9T from EUR 199.

Redmi Note 9T (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

#RedmiNote9T uses the brand new 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, allowing for ultra-responsive action in everything you do. Time to enjoy 5G life! #ReadySet5G pic.twitter.com/UuIMmLatgL — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) January 11, 2021

In terms of specifications, Redmi 9T series features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. Redmi 9T comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone gets a quad rear camera setup flaunting a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie snapper.

Redmi Note 9T (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

On the other side, Redmi Note 9T is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The handset sports a triple rear camera module comprising of a 48MP main snapper, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there is a 13MP camera for clicking selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

