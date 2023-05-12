Delhi, May 12: Xiaomi is bringing the Redmi A2 series smartphone to India. The company will launch the Redmi A2 and A2+ on May 19th. The two smartphones come with similar specs. However, only the A2 Plus features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Both smartphones are powered by a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G36 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 2GB / 3GB LPDDR4X RAM. The 32GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage can be expanded (up to 1TB) with a micro SD card. Dell Alienware m16 and Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptops Launched In India, Price Starts At Rs 1,84,990 - Check Specs and Other Details.

The Redmi A2 and A2+ run Android 13 (Go Edition) OS. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, a 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, and a Micro USB port. The new handsets are backed by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

In terms of dimension, the new handsets measure 164.9 x 76.75 x 9.09mm and weigh 192g. You can choose from Light Blue, Light Green, and Black colour options. The 6.52-inch IPS LCD display comes with HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) resolution. Canon PowerShot V10 Compact Camera Launched in India With 4K Video Recording, Face Tracking AF Feature

The Redmi A2 and A2+ sport 8MP rear camera (f/2.0 aperture) along with a secondary depth sensor and a LED flash. There is also a 5MP front camera (f/2.2) for selfies and video calling.

Presenting #RedmiA2 series, our #DeshKaSmartphone which will revolutionize the way you connect & communicate.

The dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD) smartphones will come with an affordable price tag. They will be available via Amazon, in, mi.com, and offline stores. The company claims that #DeshKaSmartphone will revolutionize the way you connect & communicate.

