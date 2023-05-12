New Delhi, May 12: Dell Technologies on Friday launched two new Alienware m16 and x14 R2 gaming laptops in India. The new laptops feature the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-Series GPUs.

"Designed for today's pro-gamers and enthusiasts, our diverse range of Alienware and G-series devices are go-to for gaming," Pujan Chadha, Director for Product Marketing, India Consumer, Dell Technologies, India, said in a statement. ASUS Tianxuan 4R Gaming Laptop With 16-inch 165Hz IPS Display Launched At Competitive Price - Click For Specs, Features, Other Details.

With a 16:10 display aspect ratio, both laptops come equipped with the iconic Legend 3.0 design, advanced Alienware Cryo-tech thermal architecture, and the redesigned Alienware Command Centre 6.0 to provide gamers with superior features in compact form factors, according to the company.

Moreover, the company said the m16 supports up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, up to 9TB of storage, and four M.2 SSD slots for fast booting speeds. It is also stocked with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, bringing gaming experiences close to reality.

The Alienware x14 R2 encompasses a 165Hz QHD+ display that offers the best charging capabilities, lightning-fast Express Charge, and Type-C support for convenient portable gaming. Infinix X3IN 32-inch HD and 43-inch FHD Android TVs With Anti-Blue Ray Technology Launched With Rs 9799 Starting Price.

Dell Alienware m16 and x14 R2 Price

The Alienware m16 and x14 R2 are priced at Rs 1,84,990 and Rs 2,06,990, respectively, and are available to purchase from the company's official website, online and offline stores starting May 12.

