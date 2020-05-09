Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition With Quad Rear Cameras, 6GB RAM Likely To Be Launched on May 11

Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition (File Photo)

Xiaomi under its sub-brand - Redmi unveiled Redmi K30 along with Redmi K30 5G last year in China. The company introduced the Pro version of the smartphone earlier this year along with Redmi K30 Pro 5G Zoom Edition. Now, the company is looking to add another addition to the K30 family. This piece of information was confirmed by the company via its Weibo account, claiming Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition will be launched in China on May 11. Additionally, the smartphone has been listed on an e-retail website revealing key specifications such as quad rear cameras and 6GB RAM ahead of launch. Notably, the listing does not reveal the price of Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition. Xiaomi Mi 10 With a 108MP Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India; Check Prices, Sale Date, Features & Specifications.

Going by the post shared by Redmi on Weibo, it is quite evident that the smartphone will sport dual front cameras. However, the details of the front camera on the Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition have not been revealed. The dual front cameras on the Redmi K30 and its 5G sibling comprises of a 20MP and a 2MP sensor.

Additionally, the phone was also listed on Chinese e-retail website JD.com. The listing reveals the Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition will sport a 6.67-inch display featuring 120Hz refresh rate. It also highlighted that the smartphone will come powered by a Qualcomm chipset. The processor will be clubbed with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

For photography, the Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition will be equipped with the quad rear camera setup. The quad rear camera module will comprise of an 8MP secondary camera and a 5MP tertiary camera. Currently, there are no details available regarding the primary and fourth sensors. For connectivity, the phone would be equipped with 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 5G compatibility.