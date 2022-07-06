On Tuesday, Redmi teased a K-Series smartphone on its Twitter account, which was rumoured to be the K50i handset. Today, the Chinese phone maker has confirmed the name and the launch date for the same. In a new tweet, the company has revealed that it will launch the Redmi K50i 5G on July 20, 2022. Redmi K-Series Smartphone Teased Online, India Launch Soon.

According to a report from Pricebaba, the smartphone will go on sale from July 22 and it will be sold in two variants - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB.

Redmi K50i 5G (Photo Credits: Redmi)

Time to #LiveExtreme with the Krazy fast 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝗺𝗶 𝗞𝟱𝟬𝗶. Gear up cause things are about to get 𝙀𝙓𝙏𝙍𝙀𝙀𝙈𝙀𝙀! 1⃣ Hit Notify Me & take a screenshot: https://t.co/BM7NP5ZwuA 2⃣ Tweet the screenshot using #Redmik50i & #RedmiKIsBack 3⃣ Stand a chance to WIN #RedmiK50i pic.twitter.com/BPli1oePHx — Redmi India | Redmi K50i (@RedmiIndia) July 6, 2022

The Redmi K50i is said to come in phantom blue, stealth black and quick silver colour options. The device is speculated to be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 11T Pro and will carry similar specifications.

Redmi K50i 5G will sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, a 144Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, a 64MP triple rear camera setup, a 16MP front camera, a 5,080mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, a 3.5mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos, stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2022 01:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).