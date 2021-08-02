Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi officially launched its Note 10 JE smartphone in Japan. The device is said to be a tweaked version of the Redmi Note 10 5G. The company is yet to announce the pricing of the phone. The smartphone will be made available in two shades - Chrome Silver and Graphite Grey from August 13, 2021. Redmi Note 10T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India Starting at Rs 13,999.

Redmi Note 10 JE (Photo Credits: Redmi Japan)

The handset features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, the handset comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB.

For optics, it gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro snapper and a 2MP depth shooter. At the front, there is an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,800mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, 4G and Wi-Fi. The handset also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IPX8/IP6X rating.

