Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi officially launched its Note 10 JE smartphone in Japan. The device is said to be a tweaked version of the Redmi Note 10 5G. The company is yet to announce the pricing of the phone. The smartphone will be made available in two shades - Chrome Silver and Graphite Grey from August 13, 2021. Redmi Note 10T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India Starting at Rs 13,999.
The handset features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, the handset comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB.
日本のお客様へ。
世界が納得する価値を。
Redmi家族がまた一人増えました！#RedmiNote10JE
8月13日より発売
▼Xiaomi公式ページhttps://t.co/bP1KUQEay4 pic.twitter.com/D7EUO2SZyR
— Xiaomi Japan (@XiaomiJapan) August 2, 2021
For optics, it gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro snapper and a 2MP depth shooter. At the front, there is an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.
The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,800mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, 4G and Wi-Fi. The handset also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IPX8/IP6X rating.
