Redmi's Biggest Online Launch: Here's How To Win 9+9 Redmi Note Devices, Prizes Worth Rs 9 Lakh

Redmi's Biggest Online Launch (Photo Credits: Redmi Twitter)

Xiaomi Owned Redmi Note 9 Series is scheduled to be launched today in India. Redmi's Biggest Online Launch Event is organized in which users can participate & stand a chance to win 9+9 upcoming Redmi Note devices & prizes worth Rs 9 Lakh. Participants will have to give the right answers to all the questions asked during the live stream. Prizes include 10,000mAh Redmi Powerbank & 9+9 Upcoming Redmi Note Devices. Here's how you can participate & win Exciting, pleasing prizes. Xiaomi Mi 10 Series Reportedly To Be Launched Globally on March 27.

Users Will have to follow Redmi India on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Subscribe To Official Redmi YouTube channel & join in for the live stream at 12 PM IST. Users will then have to share the live stream on the respective platforms where they are participating & give answers to nine questions that will be asked in the live stream with mandatory hashtags: #ProCamerasMaxPerformance, #ILoveRedmiNote & more. Contestants with all correct 9 answers will have high chances of winning.

It is mandatory to complete all steps to win prizes at the time of participation. Answers can be given as single replies/tweets/comments or all at once till 11.59 PM today. Participants with right answers will be chosen randomly & will be contacted on the respective platforms to get Mi ID, other necessary details. The winners list will be announced by March 17.