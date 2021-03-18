Samsung Galaxy M12 is all set to go on sale today in India. The handset was launched in the country last week and this will be its first sale. The online sale will begin at 12 noon via Amazon India and Samsung.com. Sale offers include a Rs 1,000 cashback on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions, flat Rs 100 cashback with Amazon Pay Later and up to Rs 10,050 off on exchange deals. Samsung Galaxy M12 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India at Rs 10,999.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy M12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display. The smartphone comes powered by an Exynos 850 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy M12 (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

If you are looking to buy a new phone, look no further. ‘Cos the #GalaxyM12 has it all. A 90Hz Display, an 8nm Processor and a True 48MP Camera, you name it. Not to forget, a massive 6000mAh Battery. Still need a reason? pic.twitter.com/sDewEx3psj — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 17, 2021

For optics, the phone sports a quad rear camera system comprising a 48MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy M12 (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

The phone comes packed with a 6,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Samsung Galaxy M12 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage whereas the 6GB RAM + 128GB model costs Rs 13,499.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2021 09:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).