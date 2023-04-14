New Delhi, April 14: Asus has launched its latest range of gaming smartphones in India - the ROG Phone 7 series. The new smartphone series comprises of two models - the Asus ROG Phone 7 and the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate.

Both the Asus gaming phones are 5G compatible and come with a powerful processor, excellent cooling system, and other features to offer immersive gaming experience. Read on to know all the details. Realme Narzo N55 Launched in India With Budget-Friendly Pricing; Here’s Specs, Features and Other Key Details.

Asus ROG Phone 7 & ROG Phone 7 Ultimate – Specs and Features:

The Asus ROG Phone 7 and the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate models are very similar in most of the specs aspects, both come powered by the latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Both the smartphones feature a 6.78-inch OLED display with a peak brightness of 1,500 nits and a refresh at of 165Hz. The phones pack in a large 6,000mAh battery with a 65W charging support. Apple Commits To Use 100% Recycled Cobalt Across Devices by 2025 To Thwart Child Labour and Reduce Carbon Footprint..

However, it comes with a 33W charger in the box. The smartphones also come with the same triple camera setup at their backs. The cameras comprise of a primary 50MP sensor teamed with a 13MP ultrawide and a 5MP macro snappers.

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate - Special Features:

The ROG Phone 7 Ultimate model is more expensive than the vanilla model, as it comes with added special features. The Ultimate version comes endowed with an active cooling fan accessory called the AeroActive Cooler 7, which can be attached to its back panel to keep it cool during an intense gaming session. The phone has an air inlet named as AeroActive Portal that opens up to allows the fan accessory to pass on to the phone's vapor chamber’s cooling fins in order to dissipate heat.

Moreover, the AeroActive Cooler 7 accessory also comes with a subwoofer, which can offer up to 77% more bass as per Asus on top of the phone’s dual front-firing speakers. It also comes with four physical buttons to offer gaming controller experience to the gaming buffs. There is also RGB lighting and IP54 rated dust and water resistance feature. There’s also a 3.5mm dedicated headphone jack. The Asus ROG Phone 7 buyers can buy the accessories for additional charges.

Asus ROG Phone 7 Series - India Prices:

The Asus ROG Phone 7 comes priced at Rs 74,999 for its sole 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage model, while the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate has been priced at Rs 99,999 for its single 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage model. The phones will be available for purchase through Asus India's online stores, Asus exclusive stores and select ROG stores alongside Vijay sales online and offline stores.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2023 11:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).