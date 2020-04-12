Samsung Galaxy M31, Galaxy A70 Smartphones Bricked With Latest OTA Update Installation; Users Complain on Twitter

Samsung Galaxy M31 (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Samsung, an electronic major has reportedly stopped the rollout of the latest OS update for the Galaxy M31 and Galaxy A70 smartphones. The company decided to take this step when several Galaxy M31 and Galaxy A70 users complained about the OTA update bricking their phones. According to the users, the update had bricked their phones while installing. As a reminder, the Galaxy A70 smartphone received the OTA update almost a week ago, whereas the Galaxy M31 got the firmware update this Friday itself. According to a report from SamMobile, Samsung has pulled the updates for the smartphones and it would look into the issues caused by the updates resulting in the crashing of these devices. Samsung Announces To Donate 2,000 Smartphones To The NHS in The UK; Facebook To Giveaway 2,050 Portal Video-calling Devices.

Several Samsung Galaxy M31 customers took to Twitter complaining about the crashing of their smartphones while upgrading. Some of the customers also complained the same on Samsung's Member app claiming that the new OTA update version - M315FXXU1ATD1 caused their device to be stuck in the downloading screen.

Samsung Galaxy M31 & Galaxy A70 Customers Complaining on Twitter -

@SamsungIndia @SamsungMobile #Android #Samsungupdate #M31 #galaxyM31 Guys I've fixed my phone after it got #bricked after the latest update. The only solution is to install the firmware and flashing the rom. It's a really easy process.https://t.co/R0CzlJmZqV Feel free to ping — Aryan Saxena (@AryanSaxena5) April 11, 2020

Galaxy M31 units are getting bricked after the latest April Security update (M315FXXU1ATD1) Galaxy M31 users, DO NOT download this update#Samsung #GalaxyM31 pic.twitter.com/SG323U4BSm — Manoj S Nagendra (@manojshesh24) April 11, 2020

Some of the users were able to install the update on their Galaxy M31 without noticing any such issues. So, we believe that this issue is not affecting all the users. However, the user complaints were enough for the company to pull the release. The company will be looking into this issue and might roll out a new OTA update with April security patch for the Galaxy M31. On the other hand, the Galaxy A70 update caused a hardware mismatch issue resulting in the device to brick. However, it is not yet clear if this is the same issue that is seen on the Galaxy M31. Samsung in Fight Against Coronavirus: Company Giving Smartphones To Quarantined COVID-19 Patients.

Samsung Galaxy M31 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED waterdrop display. The main underlines of the phone are 64MP quad-camera setup, 6,000mAh battery, Exynos 9611 chipset, 6GB of RAM and more. The device recently got a price hike, which now costs Rs 16,856.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A70 smartphone was introduced in the country last year. It packs a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 675 chipset, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging and more.