Samsung Galaxy S21 series is likely to be launched in January 2021. Galaxy S21 series might comprise of Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ & Galaxy S21 Ultra. Ahead of its launch, a few specifications of Galaxy S21 had been leaked online. Now an updated render of Galaxy S21 Ultra shows the rear camera setup with five cameras. This updated render of Galaxy S21 Ultra has been shared by a tipster 'Steve Hemmerstoffer' aka 'OnLeaks'. A Few weeks ago, OnLeaks had shared the renders of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with a quad rear camera setup with flash support. Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra Renders Leaked Online: Report.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy S21 Ultra is likely to feature a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The Indian model is expected to be powered by Exynos 2100 SoC whereas the China & US variant might come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chipset. For photographs, the smartphone is tipped to flaunt a 108MP main camera & a 40MP front shooter.

The phone is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery & might support S-Pen. As per another tipster 'Roland Quandt', the part production of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra seems to have begun. Roland Quandt is not sure whether this product is for a sampling of DVT phones or the final market output.

