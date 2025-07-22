New Delhi, July 22: Samsung appears to be preparing for the arrival of its next Fan Edition smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. Following the release pattern of its predecessor, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, which debuted in September last year, the upcoming device is also expected to launch around the same period in 2025. While the company has yet to confirm any details, leaks and reports point toward a possible debut in the coming months.

Recently, Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE smartphones in India. Earlier, it was speculated that the Galaxy S25 FE could launch with these smartphones. As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE launch timeline could fall by the end of September or in October 2025. Reports also suggest that the Galaxy S25 FE price in India could be around INR 55,000 to INR 60,000. iPhone 17 Air To Be Thinnest Apple Smartphone Yet in iPhone 17 Series; Check Price, Specifications and Features of iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max and Air Variant.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications and Features

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to feature an Armour Aluminium frame and may come with a 7.4mm thickness. The smartphone is anticipated to weigh around 190 gm. The device will likely come with a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It could also feature Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. iQOO Z10R Camera Details Revealed, Teased As ‘Fully Loaded for 4K Vlogging’ Ahead of Launch in India on July 24; Check Price and Specifications.

The Galaxy S25 FE is said to be powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and may include up to 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone may feature a 12MP front camera and a triple rear camera setup. It may include a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The device is expected to support dual speakers and may run on One UI 8 based on Android 16.

