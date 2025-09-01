New Delhi, September 1: OnePlus Pad 3 is launched in India. The new Tablet from OnePlus offers advanced features and specifications. It comes with a large battery life and it is powered by a Snapdragon processor. The Tablet also includes multiple configurations and colour options. OnePlus Pad 3 price in India starts at INR 42,999 with bank discounts.

OnePlus has announced on X (formerly Twitter) a special, limited-time offer where buyers can receive a free Stylo 2 along with a case worth of INR 7,198. The OnePlus Pad 3 comes with a sleek and lightweight design, measuring 5.97 mm in thickness and weighing 675 gm. It is available in two colour options, which include Storm Blue and Frosted Silver. OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R Specifications and Features Leaked Ahead of Launch in 2026; Check Details Here.

OnePlus Pad 3 Specifications and Features

OnePlus Pad 3 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile processor. It is offered in two configurations, which include 12GB RAM with 256GB storage and 16GB RAM with 512GB storage. The Tablet features a 13.2-inch display with a resolution of 3392x2400 pixels and supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It includes a 13MP rear camera capable of recording 4K videos, along with an 8MP front camera. The Tablet comes with an 8-speaker setup that combines 4 woofers and 4 tweeters, supported by 2 microphones. OnePlus Pad 3 features a 12,140mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series Launch on September 4, 2025 During Galaxy Event; Check Key Expected Specifications and Details.

OnePlus Pad 3 Price in India and Sale Details

OnePlus Pad 3 Wi-Fi model is available in India in two storage options. The 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is priced at INR 47,999, while the 16GB RAM with 512GB storage version costs INR 52,999. However, with applicable bank discounts, the starting price of the OnePlus Pad 3 in India drops to INR 42,999. The sale of the Tablet will start from September 5, 2025.

