Delhi, May 11: Samsung smartwatches come with many useful features. However, the addition of the irregular heart rate detection feature will be a game changer. In many cases, smartwatches have saved lives in recent times. More accurate health monitoring features can increase this even further.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series will be the company's first smartwatch capable of warning people of an irregular heart rate. It can do this without manually performing an electrocardiogram (ECG).

The company plans to bring this feature to Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch5 series. It will be added to all smartwatches running One UI 5 Watch.

The Samsung One UI 5 Watch will feature passive irregular heart rate detection. It is yet to get an FDA approval in the US.

If you wear the new Samsung Smartwatch with One UI 5 Watch, it automatically collects heart rate sensor data to detect cardiac arrhythmias. Once it detects an irregular heart rhythm, dubbed Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications (IHRN), it will send you a notification. The opt-in future can be enabled through the Samsung Health app.

