Samsung, the South Korean phone maker officially launched the W22 5G foldable handset in China. The device is available for pre-orders in the home country and the company will start shipping the devices from October 22, 2021. The handset has been introduced as a custom version of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the successor to the Samsung W21 5G which was launched last year. During the sale, Samsung will also sell the regular Galaxy Z Fold 3 phone with a price tag of CNY 14,999 (approximately Rs 1,75,300) for the sole 12GB + 512GB model. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 Event Confirmed for October 20, 2021; Galaxy S21 FE Launch Expected.

Samsung W22 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Samsung W22 5G sports a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display with a resolution of 2208x1768 pixels and a 6.2-inch cover screen that carries a resolution of 2268x832 pixels. The handset gets a triple rear camera system with a 12MP main wide-angle lens, a 12MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle snapper. There is a 10MP lens on the top of the cover and a 4MP selfie camera under the display.

Samsung W22 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung)

The W22 handset comes packed with a 4,400mAh battery and comes with S Pen support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, Ultra-Wideband (UWB), a USB Type-C port and 5G. Coming to the pricing, Samsung W22 5G is priced at CNY 16,999 (approximately Rs 1,98,800) for the 16GB + 256GB model. The foldable device comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset.

