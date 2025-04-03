British Netflix series Adolescence has sparked discussion about the internet, smartphones and teen's mental health. Does the online world really harm teenagers’ health? Researchers have clear advice for parents.The release of Netflix's Adolescence, which depicts the fallout from the online radicalization of young boys by misogynistic figures such as Andrew Tate, is highlighting what people have suspected for a long time: Spending too much time online has a detrimental effect on teenage minds.

It's even impacting government policy decisions. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he'd watched the series, which has spurred the UK government to examine how to address the "emerging and growing problem" posed by online radicalization of young boys.

Every generation of parents fears teenagers are being corrupted by things outside their control: Socrates was accused of corrupting the youth of ancient Athens, the Rolling Stones were in the 1960s.

But this time, the moral panic about smartphone use is backed by evidence.

The corruptive power of the internet

Research now shows excessive screen use is at least partly behind a rise in physical and mental health problems in teenagers.

Health experts are concerned it's rewiring teenage brains; some studies connect excess screen time to reduced attention spans and disrupted sleep patterns in adults and adolescents.

Data varies around the world but more than half of US teens now spend an average of seven hours a day watching screens. Those in Europe and Latin America are similarly glued to their phones.

"We see more young patients struggling with anxiety and self-esteem issues tied to excessive digital engagement. Many parents don't realize just how much their child's mental health is being shaped by the online world," said Stephen Buchwald, a mental health therapist at Manhattan Mental Health, in New York, US.

Mental health conditions among teenagers rose by 35% between 2016 and 2023. Now, more than 20% of US teens have a mental or behavioral health condition, such as anxiety, depression, or behavioral conduct problems.

Some argue it's not how much time teenagers spend online, but what content they are exposed to.

Teenagers are increasingly exposed to conspiracy theories and misinformation, or Andrew Tate's toxic masculinity and extreme ideologies — which are shaping young boys' ideas and driving up rates of gender-based violence.

Smartphone apps and social media platforms take the instinct to socialize and gamify it to addictive levels. Porn, gaming and social media addictions: all are rising among teenagers.

And the internet's algorithm-driven nature means that once a child engages with certain content, they are repeatedly exposed to similar material. This can lead to the "Red Pill effect," where teenagers unknowingly absorb harmful, antifeminist narratives supporting male supremacy.

"Many kids don't seek out dangerous content, but they're drawn into it through algorithms. A simple video on fitness can lead to extreme diet culture; a clip on self-improvement can spiral into toxic masculinity rhetoric. Parents need to be aware of what their child is watching," said Buchwald.

Physical health — not just smartphones

Smartphone use isn't the only reason why physical and mental health conditions are on the rise.

An study has found almost half of Australian teens are living with a chronic disease or developmental condition such as ADHD or autism.

"We [also] know that atopic conditions such as asthma, eczema, food allergies and hay fever have particularly high prevalence in [other] westernized countries," said the study's lead author Bridie Osman, a nutrition expert at the University of Sydney, Australia.

It found screen time was significantly associated with having at least one condition, but "real world" behaviors were more impactful on teen health.

"Those consuming more ultra-processed foods, alcohol, tobacco had poorer mental health. [This was] associated with every single one of our 10 diseases and conditions measured," said Osman.

The evidence is clear that sedentary lifestyles, often coupled with high levels of screen time and so-called "western diets" are bad for people's health.

What can be done about it?

Some countries are implementing laws to curb smartphone use.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed a bill in January limiting smartphone access in schools, following similar action from governments in China, France, and Italy.

Australia has also implemented bans on social media for children under 16, and some people in other countries, like Germany, would like to see similar legislation.

But experts warn this won't get to the root of the problem. Adults need to help build teenagers' defenses against the dangers of the online world.

Osman said it's critical adults consult and include teenagers when addressing these issues, rather than deciding what's best for them. For that, a good parent-child relationship and communication is key.

Parents can help their children develop a healthy balance between online and offline life by staying informed and engaged.

Buchwald said practical ways for parents to work with teenagers to create a healthy balance of smartphone use:

Set clear boundaries of when screens can be used.

Encourage alternative hobbies that don't involve screens, such as reading, sports, or arts and crafts.

Instead of banning certain apps, have open discussions about the content your teenagers consume.

Use parental control tools that limit screen time and create content filters, and pair this with education about digital literacy.

Adults should also know their own screen habits set an example for their children.

"The goal isn't to eliminate screens entirely, but to create a healthier relationship with technology. Parents who engage in conversations, set boundaries, and educate their children on media literacy will help them navigate the digital world safely," said Buchwald.

Outside of regulating screen time, health experts are calling for educational programs about the importance of exercise and eating more healthy, nourishing food. Studies show, for example, that eating healthy foods can reduce chronic pain.

