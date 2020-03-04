Alien Protein in a Meteorite? Experts Discover Hemolithin From Asteroid Acfer 086 Which Could Provide Clues About Life Outside Earth

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

After years of research to find clues into life outside the earth or alien life, there's a new clue that experts believe could prove extraterrestrials. Scientists have made a great finding in the field of extraterrestrial research, and are hoping it would provide clues about life outside our planet. They have evidence of an alien protein from a meteorite that struck earth almost 30 years ago. A protein called hemolithin was found inside a meteorite called Acfer 086 which hit Algeria 30 years ago. This protein contains iron and lithium which have played an important part in seeding life on Earth. Hemolithin is made of amino acid glycine with caps of iron, lithium and oxygen at its ends. These elements are known but it is the first evidence of this protein on Earth. The study has been published in arxiv.org.

Experts believe that this hemolithin protein might have played a very crucial role in sowing the seeds of life on our planet. So there's a possibility that several areas in the solar system may contain building blocks to create living creatures. Julie McGeoch who led this study said, "it represents a first energy source to chemistry, going on to biochemistry on the surface of planets like Earth in terms of their mass and distance from their sun." Using mass spectrometry, they found the protein in meteorite. The space rock now rests in a museum. Aliens Near to The Earth? Mysterious Radio Signals From Distant Galaxy Speculate Extra-Terrestrial Existence.

This finding is not full proof of alien life as yet but they can be evidence into the creation of living beings in the Solar System. It is believed that life cannot exist without these proteins. They also say that the hemolithin protein may have formed in the proto-solar disk, approximately 4.6 billion years ago. It is still not clear how it formed with the Acfer 086 meteorite. Meanwhile, there's also an alternative view as this meteorite has also been previously analysed.