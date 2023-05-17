Mumbai, May 17: Four additional individuals, including a former NASA astronaut, are being sent to the International Space Station by Houston, Texas-based private space business Axiom Space. SpaceX will launch its astronaut flights for NASA from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre for Axiom Space's second crewed space mission, or Ax-2.

The four astronauts will launch aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station (ISS). The current launch time is set for Sunday, May 21, at 5:37 EDT (2137 GMT). Scroll down to know more about the first-of-its-kind venture. CST-100 Starliner Launch Date: First Crewed Flight of Boeing Delayed Till May 2023, Says NASA.

Axiom Space Ax-2 Private Spaceflight Mission

The crew for the second private astronaut trip to the International Space Station (ISS), planned for launch in the spring of 2023 by Houston-based aerospace company Axiom Space, was authorised by NASA and its international partners earlier this year. Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2) is a mission that is privately sponsored. Saudi Arabia's first female astronaut will leave for space aboard Ax-2.

Meet 4 Astronauts of Ax-2 Mission

Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi, the second and third Saudi citizens to fly to space and the first to visit the International Space Station, are joining mission specialists Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut, and John Shoffner, a private spaceflight participant, on the Axiom-2 mission.

Axiom Mission 2 Broadcast & Streaming

Through their official websites and social media accounts, NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX will chronicle the approaching prelaunch and launch operations for Axiom Mission 2. NASA SpaceX Crew-6 Mission Launch Scrubbed Due To Issue With Ground Systems, New Time and Date for Lift-Off To Be Announced (Watch Video).

Some prelaunch, launch, and docking procedures will be broadcast on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

