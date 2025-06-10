Elon Musk-run X has become the number one news app in Qatar, leading both the “free” and “grossing” categories on the Apple App Store. The achievement highlights the app’s popularity in the country. The app’s performance shows that more users in Qatar are turning to X for news and updates. On June 10, 2025, Elon Musk reacted to the news and shared a post on his platform. He said, “Now #1 in Qatar!” to mark the occasion. X Money: Elon Musk-Run X May Soon Launch Online Payment Service; Check Expected Features.

