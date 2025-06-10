In a major development, Noida Police on Tuesday, June 10, arrested journalists Shazia Nisar of Bharat 24 and Adarsh Jha from Amar Ujala’s digital wing for allegedly running an extortion and blackmail racket targeting their employer. The duo is accused of demanding INR 65 crore from top Bharat 24 executives, threatening to level false criminal allegations if their demands were not met. During a search at Nisar’s residence, the police seized INR 34.5 lakh in cash. Both were presented before a Gautam Buddha Nagar court and sent to 14-day judicial custody till June 21. An FIR has been registered under multiple IPC sections related to extortion, criminal intimidation, and conspiracy. Noida Constable Shot Dead As Mob Attacks UP Police Team During Arrest of Wanted Criminal Qadir in Ghaziabad.

News Anchors Shazia Nisar and Adarsh Jha Arrested

