Elon Musk-run SpaceX Starlink shared a post on June 10, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) and announced a major milestone. The post revealed that Starlink is now connecting more than 6 million people with high-speed internet across 140 countries, territories, and several other markets. Reaching 6 million users is a sign of the growing demand for high-speed internet. The achievement shows Starlink’s growth in making internet services available in remote areas. Elon Musk also shared a post and said, “Starlink is now available in 140 countries & territories! And, of course, anywhere on the oceans.” X Money: Elon Musk-Run X May Soon Launch Online Payment Service; Check Expected Features.

Starlink Surpasses 6 Million Users Globally

Starlink is connecting more than 6M people with high-speed internet across 140 countries, territories and many other markets. Thank you to all our customers around the world! 🛰️🌎❤️ → https://t.co/QnC5HG3geE pic.twitter.com/2OYEQr6S3o — Starlink (@Starlink) June 9, 2025

Elon Musk Says ‘Starlink Is Now Available in 140 Countries & Territories!’

Starlink is now available in 140 countries & territories! And, of course, anywhere on the oceans. https://t.co/EhXwb75Az6 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2025

