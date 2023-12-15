The maiden flight of the Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator was carried out successfully by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from the Aeronautical Test Range, Chitradurga, Karnataka, on Friday, December 15. Operating in a fully autonomous mode, the aircraft exhibited a perfect flight, including take-off, waypoint navigation and a smooth touchdown. This flight marks a major milestone in proving critical technologies for future unmanned aircraft development. It is a significant step towards self-reliance in such strategic defence technologies. With this flight in the tailless configuration, India has joined the elite club of countries that have mastered the controls for the Flying wing configuration. DRDO and Indian Navy Successfully Test Flight Transfer of Command and Control Capabilities of Made-in-India Tapas Drone at Karwar Naval Base, UAV Lands Back at ATR After Take Off (Watch Video).

DRDO Conducts Successful Flight of Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator

#WATCH | DRDO has successfully demonstrated the flight trial of Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator, an indigenous high-speed flying wing UAV from the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR), Chitradurga in Karnataka. With this flight in the tailless configuration, India has… pic.twitter.com/TpnUb3ApXI — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)