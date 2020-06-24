Just a day after the June 21 doomsday prediction was made, there were reports of a dangerous asteroid flying by the Earth today. Let us tell you, that the space rock 2010 NY65 has made its successful flyby this afternoon. Asteroid 441987 (2010 NY65) shot past the planet at 12.14 PM on June 24. So if you had read of any potential doomsday alerts about this one, it is safe to say there is not one. Good News! Asteroid 1998 OR2 Has Safely Passed by The Earth Today, Watch Video of Huge Space Rock Flying Past The Planet.

Last week everyone was talking about the doomsday prediction that was going viral with regards to reading in the Mayan calendar. As per the calculations, the world would end on June 21 if Maya calendar was to be followed. Just a day after ie on June 22 there was news about this huge space rock almost thrice the size of London's Big Ben in Earth's close approach. Asteroid 2010 NY65 flew past 2.3 million miles of the planet this afternoon. Although that is much far a distance, it is closer in astronomical units to keep a tab on Near-Earth Objects. 2010 NY65 was 140 m - 310 metres in diameter. ‘Alien’ Asteroids Hiding in Plain Sight in Our Solar System For Billions of Years Found by Astronomers!

According to NASA's classification, any small solar system body which passes closer to the Earth in its orbit is a near-earth object. They are not around the planet but pose a risk within the close approach to the planet. NASA has been studying many such objects that pass around the planet every few days. Often reports of these close approach are used to spark fear among people about a doomsday-like event. Despite NASA has said time and again that a major asteroid hitting Earth the chances are small. At the early start of June, as many as four big asteroids skim past the planet.

