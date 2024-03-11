Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) scientists for successful Mission Divyastra on Monday, March 11, 2024. In a recent tweet, PM Modi said, “Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.” According to government sources, with the test of Mission Divyastra, India has joined the select group of nations who have MIRV capability. This system is equipped with indigenous Avionics systems and high accuracy sensor packages, which ensured that the re-entry vehicles reached the target points within the desired accuracy. Mission Shakti: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates DRDO Scientists Via Video Conferencing, Says 'Hum Kisise Kum Nahi'.

PM Narendra Modi Hails Mission Divyastra

Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2024

With the test of Mission Divyastra, India has joined the select group of nations who have MIRV capability. This system is equipped with indigenous Avionics systems and high accuracy sensor packages, which ensured that the re-entry vehicles reached the target points within the… — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)