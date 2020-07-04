Are you ready for another celestial event that takes place tomorrow? The penumbral lunar eclipse, that will mark the end of the eclipse season will be observed on July 5. It coincides with the Full moon of the month, called as the Buck Moon or Thunder Moon. A penumbral lunar eclipse also took place last month for those living in Asia and around. Tomorrow's event will be visible from parts of North America, South America and Africa. Does that mean you cannot watch it? Not directly, but with a live-streaming option you can. We tell you the timings in different regions to enjoy the penumbral lunar eclipse of July 5. Chandra Grahan 2020 Rashifal: From Aries to Pisces, How July 5 Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Will Impact Your Astrological Sign? Everything to Know About Your Horoscope For the Day.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Date and Timings

The eclipse will take place on the intercepting night of July 4-July 5. So for those in India, it takes place on July 5, but it will be nighttime in America then. So we give you timings when you can tune in to watch the eclipse.

The Penumbral Eclipse Begins on July 5 at 3:07 UTC /8:37 AM IST. As per Eastern Time, it begins on July 4 at 11:07 PM.

The maximum of the eclipse will be on July 5 at 4:29 UTC /9:59 AM IST. As per Eastern Time, it will be on July 5 at 12:29 AM.

The Penumbral Eclipse will end on July 5 at 5:52 UTC /11:22 AM IST. As per Eastern Time, it will end on July 5 at 1:52 AM.

This eclipse will not be visible in India due to the daylight timings. However, people in North America, South America, South/West Europe, much of Africa, Indian Ocean, Pacific, Antarctica, and Atlantic can witness it. There are several channels like Slooh and observatories or Virtual Telescope Project that holds the live-streaming of such celestial events. So people from other parts of the world can enjoy the eclipse with a live-streaming at home.

