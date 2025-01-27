A planetary alignment occurs when four or more planets align in the sky. This year, we have an incredible alignment of six planets, four of which are visible to the naked eye. This planetary alignment became visible from January 18 onwards, with peak dates on January 21 and 25. The planets—Venus, Jupiter, Mars, and Saturn—are visible with the naked eye; however, Uranus and Neptune need the use of binoculars or a telescope. The planet parade, also called a planet line-up, will be visible throughout January until mid-February. Netizens and astronomy enthusiasts took to social media to share stunning, mesmerising, and breathtaking photos of the planet parade 2025. View the posts below. Planet Parade 2025 in Pictures: Astronomy Enthusiasts Flood X With Mesmerising Photos of January 21 Planetary Alignment of Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune and Uranus.

Planet Parade Pictures

I captured the entire "Planetary Parade" using my 11" telescope, and combined everything into one composite photo that stayed true to the angular scale of these objects. Made entirely with real photos, I hope this composite helps illustrate the scale of these things! pic.twitter.com/T2SP4sxaKw — Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) January 25, 2025

Planet Parade Photos

The current planetary alignment is really wild. If I had better magnification, in the first pic of Venus (the bright one) we would also be able to see Saturn and Neptune pic.twitter.com/Q5WF9wuJpo — papijoe (@Papijoe62) January 27, 2025

Planet Parade Images

For the planetary alignment last night, they went overtime pic.twitter.com/AvmkK22Pal — Ava Leigh Stewart (@avaleighfilm) January 26, 2025

Planet Parade Videos

Captured Venus looking resplendent in the evening sky. Got lucky to have spotted Mars, Jupiter, Venus, and Saturn in a stunning planetary alignment against the night sky on the 25th! 🌌 #Astronomy #Stargazing pic.twitter.com/1tCXcO15HM — Bisman (@Bismanchhina) January 26, 2025

Planet Parade Posts

