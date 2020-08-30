California, August 30: SpaceX on Sunday postponed today's launch of the Starlink project due to inclement weather during pre-flight operations. According to the American aerospace manufacturer, it will now launch the Starlink project on Tuesday, September 1. SpaceX in a tweet said, "Standing down from today's launch of Starlink due to inclement weather during pre-flight operations. Next launch opportunity is Tuesday, September 1 at 9:29 a.m. EDT, pending Range acceptance." SpaceX Capsule Opens, NASA Astronauts Brought out of Spacecraft.

In June this year, SpaceX deployed a new batch of 60 Starlink internet satellites into orbit. The launch came less than a week after the rocket builder sent two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station on a Falcon 9 rocket over the weekend. Notably, on August 3, the first commercial mission to the International Space Station returned safely to Earth after splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico on Florida's Gulf coast. NASA SpaceX Demo 2 Mission: Astronauts Doug Hurley And Bob Behnken Successfully Return to Earth For 1st Splashdown in 45 Years (Watch Video).

Tweet by SpaceX:

Standing down from today’s launch of Starlink due to inclement weather during pre-flight operations. Next launch opportunity is Tuesday, September 1 at 9:29 a.m. EDT, pending Range acceptance — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 30, 2020

SpaceX sent the new batch of Starlink satellites on a different reusable Falcon 9 rocket which became the first orbital-class rocket booster to launch and land five times successfully. This mission also marked the launch of the Starlink satellite equipped to test a new technique to reduce the brightness of satellites which have apparently disturbed the views of the astronomers scanning the galaxy for new discoveries.

However, many experts believe that satellite constellations like SpaceX's Starlink network could disproportionately affect science programmes that require twilight observations, such as searches for Earth-threatening asteroids and comets. Large constellations of bright satellites in low-Earth orbit will fundamentally change ground-based optical and infrared astronomy and could impact the appearance of the night sky for stargazers worldwide, said the Satellite Constellations 1 (SATCON1) report released on Tuesday.

