On June 20, 2025, the summer solstice is about to happen, and it's the official beginning of the summer season in the Northern Hemisphere. This summer solstice only occurs when the earth is slightly tilted towards the sun at a maximum. Not only that, but it is also considered one of the longest days of the year. Here in this article, you will learn about some rituals and the manifestations that must be done during the summer solstice to celebrate the year's longest day. When Is the First Day of Summer 2025? Why Is June 20 the Longest Day of the Year? Here's What You Should Know About Summer Solstice.

According to the National Weather Service, “On the day of the summer solstice, the sun appears at its highest elevation with a noontime position that changes minimal for several days before and after the summer solstice.” If you're thinking of celebrating summer solstice 2025 on June 20, you must have all the pure intentions and joy within yourself. Only the universe will make it happen. There are many ways to honour the season, but this "Spell" ritual is the best and easiest. Summer Solstice 2025 Date and Time in IST: What Happens on June Solstice? How Is It Celebrated Around the World? Everything To Know About the First Day of Summer.

Powerful Rituals To Do on Summer Solstice

Take a bowl of water and some natural items like stone, paper, bay leaf and more. Now, find a spot where you are clearly under the sunny rays.

Then, light the candle and manifest what you want for the universe.

Then, put both hands on your chest and speak loudly or silently as you wish. Say three things for which you're so grateful in life.

Now, take the paper, write down your wish, and hold the paper in the sunlight and thank the sun.

After that, leave all the paper and flower bay leaves outside and say thank you to the sun and the land. Place the bowl of water near your window. The last is to snuff the candle and thank the universe, sun and the land.

Manifestations To Do on Summer Solstice

Show gratitude to life and thank God for whatever you have in your life, including all the bad and happy memories.

The second is to release all of your negative thoughts from your mind and body. Let go and Brun all the thoughts that are affecting your mind. Make a positive space and meditate by thanking the universe.

You should read more and more positive affirmations, which are mostly related to abundance, growth, and happiness in your life.

This summer solstice is a perfect chance for you to pause, reflect, and focus on your energies. Do all of these rituals and manifestations this year with pure intentions and thoughts, and see the positive changes in your life.

