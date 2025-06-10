On Friday, June 20, the Summer Solstice 2025 will begin. Also known as June Solstice, it marks the astronomical first day of summer in the northern hemisphere. The sun rises from its extreme point on the northeast horizon on the June solstice. After that, it reaches its highest point in the sky during noon and sets at the extreme point on the northwest horizon. Do you know why it is called the longest day of the year and what the summer solstice is? In this article, we will tell you in detail about the Summer Solstice 2025 date and time in IST, and how people worldwide will celebrate this occasion. June Solstice 2025 Date: When Is the First Day of Summer? What Does Summer Solstice Mean? Everything You Need To Know About the Longest Day of the Year.

Summer Solstice 2025 Date and Time

In the Northern Hemisphere, Summer Solstice is known as the summer solstice because it marks the beginning of the new astronomical summer season. Summer Solstice 2025 falls on Saturday, June 21 at 02:42 UTC (08:11 AM IST). Summer Solstice 2025 Wishes: Share Happy First Day of Summer Quotes, Messages, and Greetings To Celebrate June Solstice, the Longest Day of the Year.

What Happens on June Solstice?

The sun sits right above the Tropic of Cancer during this June solstice. This invisible line circles the planet at 23.5 degrees north of the equator and passes through places like India, Egypt, Mexico and more. While all this is happening, the North Pole experiences constant sunlight; however, the South Pole faces complete darkness.

How Is It Celebrated Around the World?

In Sweden, this day is an official holiday known as Midsommar. People celebrate this Swedish holiday by dancing around the Maypole, which is decorated with flowers and leaves and is called Sma Grodorna. Barcelona: On this day, people in Barcelona celebrate Saint John the Baptist's birthday with the Canigo Flame, a symbol of Catalan unity. Local Residents light up bonfires in their neighbourhoods. They enjoy the day with delicious food and soothing music.

The sun rises right behind the Heel Stone of Stonehenge, a World Heritage Site in southern England, especially on the summer solstice. To witness this incredible alignment, people from all across the globe come to Stonehenge. India: Summer Solstice in India coincides with the International Day of Yoga. People participate in mass yoga sessions at various events held across the country.

Yes, it is considered the first day of summer in various parts of the world, especially in the Northern Hemisphere. This happens only when the Sun finally reaches its highest and northernmost point in the sky, making it the longest day and shortest night of the year.

