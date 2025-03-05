Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams, who has spent nine months in space after her planned 8-day mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in June last year was unexpectedly extended, is finally set to return to Earth. NASA, in collaboration with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, will launch a mission on March 12 to bring back the stranded astronauts. During a press conference from the space station, Williams was asked what she would miss the most about space. Without hesitation, she replied, "Everything." Reflecting on her experience, she shared, "This has been Butch and my third flight to the ISS. We helped put it together, we have been up here watching it change. Just living here gives us a unique perspective—not just outside the window, obviously—but on how to solve problems. I don’t want to lose that spark of inspiration and perspective when I leave, so I am going to have to bottle it up, somehow." Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore’s Return to Earth Confirmed: NASA’s 2 Stuck Astronauts Just Few Weeks Away From Returning to Earth After 9 Months in Space.

Indian Man Molests Sleeping Woman After Trespassing Into Neighbour’s Home

LIVE: Our #Crew9 @NASA_Astronauts are talking about their scientific mission aboard the @Space_Station before they return to Earth later this month. Watch with us and use #AskNASA to share your questions. https://t.co/yXzCMNNjIB — NASA (@NASA) March 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)