December 14 marks the last eclipse of this year. A total solar eclipse is to take place today. A total solar eclipse is rare celestial event and those with keen interest in celestial activities, watching the sky, stargazing always want to catch up on this. But this Surya Grahan won't be visible from India. But one can always tune into live streaming to not miss out on it at all. In this article, we give you all details about Total Solar Eclipse December 2020 live streaming online for free.

A total solar eclipse is when the sun appears to be entirely covered by the moon's shadow. It occurs when the moon passes from between the earth and the sun. This phenomenon today with occur over parts of South America, Chile and Argentina. Some regions in southern South America, south-west Africa, and Antarctica will see a partial solar eclipse, if the weather permits. It won't be visible to those in India as the sun would have set by then. People in India will be treated to an annular solar eclipse next year on June 10, 2021.

But NASA has confirmed it will be live streaming today's solar eclipse so people can watch it online. NASA TV will hold two streamings, one with narration. YouTube channel Slooh will also be having a live streaming of today's solar eclipse. As per Time and Date, the partial eclipse will begin at 19:04 IST, and the full eclipse will start at 20:02 IST. The solar eclipse will peak at 21:43 IST and end at 00:23 IST on December 15, 2020.

Watch Video of NASA's Live Streaming of Total Solar Eclipse December:

Here's Video of Slooh's Live Streaming:

The live streaming starts at 6:30 AM PST, 14:30UTC, 8 PM IST today. So don't forget to tune in to catch the last eclipse of the year. The entire activity will last almost 5 hours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2020 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).