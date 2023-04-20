New Delhi, April 20 : Snapchat has announced to roll out its AI chatbot called My AI to all users globally with new features for a better way to chat with your friends. Snapchat+ subscribers are currently sending nearly 2 million chat messages per day via My AI' to learn more about movies, sports, pets, and the world around them. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India Launch Imminent Appears; Key Specs Revealed on Google Play Console Listing.

"Your AI comes with one of thousands of unique Bitmoji variations and can be easily customised to make it truly your own. Design a custom Bitmoji for your AI, give it a name, and start chatting," said the company. It's now easy to bring My AI into any of your conversations with friends. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Flagship Phone Launched With Leica Branded Quad Camera, Top-Notch Specs and Features; Here’s Price and All Other Key Details.

"My AI surfaces place recommendations from the Snap Map and

suggests relevant Lenses," Snapchat, which has 750 million monthly active users, said during an event late on Wednesday.

Over 55,000 Snaps are now being created on Snapchat every second on average. The company also announced other features on its main app. Creators in an early pilot of the Stories revenue share programme are posting more often to Snapchat.

"Now, creators who have at least 50,000 followers, 25 million monthly Snap views, and post at least 10 Stories a month may be eligible to join our Stories revenue share programme," said the company.

Every month, more than 100 million Snapchatters keep in touch through voice and video calling. "New Calling Lenses let you break free from the grid and appear together, in one frame, and soon, even play games and solve puzzles while you're virtually face-to-face," the company added.

Snapchat now has a new type of Story called After Dark.' "Next time you're up late studying or hanging out, add to the After Dark Story. Come morning, see the Story unfold to debrief on the night," said Snapchat.

On Snap Map, the company is adding a new location sharing option. "On Snap Map and beyond, 1.7 billion Snapchatters show up as their Bitmoji. This year, we added shoppable fashion so your Bitmoji could not only look, but also dress just like you," according to the company.

