San Francisco, July 11: Snap announced that it is rolling out Linktree integration with the link-in-bio tool to allow public accounts to show off their other profiles on Snapchat. Until now, the platform only allowed brands and Snap Stars -- popular creators who are part of a special programme -- to add links to their profiles, reports TechCrunch. Snap allows users over 18 years to create a public profile. Google Docs New Feature Update: Android App To Start in Edit Mode Now.

Snapchat users can go to their public profile, click on edit and choose the 'Website or Linktree' option to add their Linktree or any other URL.

"This allows users to include any other URL as well. However, Linktree is giving Snapchat profiles better visibility on its service," the report said.

Moreover, with the link-in-bio tool, creators can also show off their Snapchat profile on their Linktree page with a social icon and a button that reads “Add me on Snapchat” or any other customised phrase. Twitter Gets Taliban's Backing! Taliban Support Elon Musk-Owned Platform Over Mark Zuckerberg-Run Threads, Say It Doesn't Have 'Intolerant Policy' Like Meta.

Linktree is also providing all Snapchatters with a 3-month free trial of Linktree Pro.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2023 12:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).