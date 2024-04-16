New Delhi, April 16: Elon Musk's satellite internet service, Starlink, has recently received government approval to operate in India by the telecom ministry. The approval is an important step towards launching Starlink in India. The entry of Elon Musk's Starlink into India is expected to improve the availability and quality of internet services across the country. Starlink is also anticipated to provide high-speed satellite internet service in remote areas in India.

As per a report of Times Now, Elon Musk's Starlink has been granted permission to offer its services in India. After lengthy negotiations and overcoming regulatory hurdles, this approval represents the beginning of a new era of connectivity in India. Scheduled just days before Elon Musk meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the approval has followed a nearly three and a half year long process. Elon Musk India Visit 2024: Tech Billionaire To Visit India To Meet PM Narendra Modi, Top Government Officials and Industry Leaders; Know What Will Be Discussed.

The telecom ministry has made it mandatory for user data and KYC details to remain within India, which is expected to be a part of measures aimed at safeguarding national security and user privacy. Similarly, Starlink has been directed to ensure that all data traffic over Indian airspace and waters terminates at local gateways, with data beams from satellites only landing in India.

This development is important as it brings Starlink a step closer to actual operation after the pending final clearances focus on security assessments. The approval for Starlink has been established with several conditions and Starlink is to comply with foreign investment regulations. Elon Musk Coming to India To Visit PM Narendra Modi and Industry Leaders This Month; Here’s How Tesla Can Produce Affordable ‘Make in India’ EV Starting From Rs 20 Lakh.

The final decision on the matter now lies with Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, as the telecom ministry has granted its approval. However, the completion of a security assessment by the home ministry is still pending. Therefore, the ultimate decision is expected to depend upon the outcome of the assessment by the home ministry.

