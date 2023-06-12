Mumbai, June 12: TCS (Tata Consultancy Services Ltd) is one of the biggest tech companies in India. It is being is touted as the largest recruiter of women employees. However, it is witnessing a rise in female staff resignations lately.

The tech firm is losing more women employees than men recently. The new development is seen as a result of the TCS's decision to end work-from-home. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Hails Elon Musk for Making Twitter ‘A Lot Leaner’ Which Is Good for Industry Overall.

In the company's annual report, Chief Human Resources Officer Milind Lakkad called the new development "unusual" and a "setback" to the Tata Group company's efforts to promote gender diversity

"There might be other reasons, but intuitively, I would think working from home during the pandemic reset the domestic arrangements for some women, keeping them from returning to office even after everything normalised," said Milind Lakkad, Chief Human Resources Officer.

"Women constituted 38.1 per cent of TCS' net hires in FY23. This speaks well of the quality of the women candidates in our leadership pool as well as the supportive attitudes of our business leaders in promoting diversity," he added.

Currently, TCS employs over 6 lakh citizens. Out of this, women's staff constitute over 35 per cent of the workforce. Historically, the attrition among women employees has been lower or similar to that of men.

Women make up nearly a fourth of the leadership positions in FY23, even though they account for only 14 per cent of the applicant pool. TCS claims that it does not discriminate between genders on remuneration.

While the company did not reveal exact details, the overall attrition was over 20 per cent at the end of March. TCS has been pushing employees to resume working from offices lately to deepen the organisational culture. It maintains that work from the office for newcomers and junior management leads to more collaboration. Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Pay to Content Creators for Ads Served to Verified Users.

During the pandemic, women dropping out has affected all sectors including childcare and caregiving duties. Over the last two years, it had to rely on lateral hiring as attrition rates shot up.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2023 09:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).