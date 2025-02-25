New Delhi, February 25: Australia's online safety regulator has reportedly fined the messaging platform Telegram a sum of approximately USD 6,40,000. As per reports, Australia’s online safety authority is taking action against Pavel Durov-run Telegram due to the spread of harmful content on the platform, including material related to child abuse, terrorism, and other illegal activities. The issue has also resulted in the arrest of Telegram’s founder, Pavel Durov, in France.

Telegram has faced increasing scrutiny globally since its founder, Pavel Durov, was formally investigated in France in August for allegedly allowing the app to be used for illegal activities. However, Durov, who has been released on bail, has denied these allegations. Apple To Invest USD 500 Billion in US in Next 4 Years, Hire 20,000 New People and Focus on AI and Silicon Engineering.

As per a report of Reuters, Australia's online safety regulator fined messaging platform Telegram about USD 6,40,000 for its delay in answering questions about measures the app took to prevent the spread of child abuse and violent extremist material. In March 2024, Australia's eSafety Commission reached out to social media platforms like YouTube, X, Facebook, Telegram, and Reddit, and expressed concerns about their efforts to combat the spread of harmful content.

The Commission accused these platforms of not doing enough to prevent extremists from using live-streaming features, algorithms, and recommendation systems to recruit new users. Since 2022, the regulator has had the authority to require major tech companies to provide information about how much illegal content exists on their platforms and what steps they are taking to stop it from spreading. If they fail to comply, they could face significant fines. Apple To Launch M4 MacBook Air, 11th-Gen iPad, AirTag 2, M3 iPad Air and Smart Home Display in 2025: Reports.

As per reports, Telegram and Reddit were questioned about the actions they were taking to address child sexual abuse material on their platforms. They were required to provide their responses by May, but Telegram only submitted its reply in October. eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant has reportedly stated that Telegram's delay in providing the necessary information prevented the eSafety Commission's ability to put its online safety measures into effect.

